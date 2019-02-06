BELOIT

Mercyhealth and the Rock County Council on Aging will offer Stepping On, a fall-prevention program, from March 4 to April 15 at Grinnell Senior Center, 631 Bluff St.

The seven-week program teaches older adults how to avoid and prevent falls. Workshops will include strength and balance exercises, home safety check tips, medical expert presentations and a medication review.

Classes run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Monday. The cost is $10.

For more information, contact Judy Simonds at 608-757-5309 or judy.simonds@co.rock.wi.us.