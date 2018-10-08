JANESVILLE
The Rock County Council on Aging will offer “Stepping On” wellness classes for seniors starting Oct. 29 in the Mercyhealth North conference room, 3400 Deerfield Drive.
Classes teach participants how to prevent themselves from falling. Students will learn strength and balance exercises and home safety tips. Guest speakers and a medication review also are included.
“Stepping On” classes run from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays from Oct. 29 to Dec. 10. They cost $10 per person.
To enroll, call 608-757-5309 or 608-757-5472 or sign up at www.co.rock.wi.us/aging.
