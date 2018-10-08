JANESVILLE

The Rock County Council on Aging will offer “Stepping On” wellness classes for seniors starting Oct. 29 in the Mercyhealth North conference room, 3400 Deerfield Drive.

Classes teach participants how to prevent themselves from falling. Students will learn strength and balance exercises and home safety tips. Guest speakers and a medication review also are included.

“Stepping On” classes run from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays from Oct. 29 to Dec. 10. They cost $10 per person.

To enroll, call 608-757-5309 or 608-757-5472 or sign up at www.co.rock.wi.us/aging.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse