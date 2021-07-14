JANESVILLE
The St. John Vianney Council of Catholic Women will host its annual rummage sale in Marian Hall at the church, 1236 E. Racine St.
Rummage sale hours will be:
- Tuesday, July 20, from 3 to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, July 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The hall is air conditioned and wheelchair accessible. Proceeds from the sale are used to help the parish, school and local charities. For more information, call the parish office at 608-753-8708.