JANESVILLE

SSM Health is teaming up with ImpactLife to host a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, 3400 E. Racine St.

All donators will receive a gift card and a tree planted in their name. Masks and appointments are required.

To register, call Director of Community Health Megan Timm at 608-373-8903 or visit https://bit.ly/3KM8Z2U.

