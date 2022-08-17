SSM Health St. Mary's holding celebration event Sept. 24 at the Janesville Country Club Gazette staff Aug 17, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLESSM Health St. Mary’s Foundation is holding a special event Sept. 24 to celebrate 10 years of service, according to a foundation news release.The event will begin at 5 p.m. with a social hour and cocktails at the Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive.Dinner will be served and participants can engage in dancing, games and a live auction. Live music will be provided by The GoDeans, according to the news release.Proceeds from the event will support the foundation.Tickets are available by calling Dona Hohensee at 608-373-8015 or visit ssmhealth.com/celebrate. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Entrepreneur plans 'zero-waste' bulk food store on Janesville's south side Woodman's claims decades-old sign unearthed during renovation of its original Milton Avenue location Death notices for Aug. 12, 2022 14-year-old arrested in alleged north-side burglaries Riding a half-blind horse and throwing an heirloom rope, Orfordville’s Jenna Hume wins national rodeo competition Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022 Public record for Aug. 5, 2022 Court listings from July 25-31. 2022 Public record for Aug. 1, 2022 Court listings of July 18-24, 2022 Public record for July 21, 2022 Public record for July 15, 2022 Court listings for July 4-10, 2022 Public record for July 8, 2022