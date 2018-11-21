JANESVILLE
SSM Health at Home will hold volunteer orientation from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at its Janesville office, 3700 E. Racine St.
Volunteer roles range from direct patient contact to administrative support. Responsibilities include patient support, housekeeping, clerical tasks, meal preparation and other tasks.
Prior registration is encouraged. A full list of upcoming training sessions is available at ssmhealthathomeWI.com.
For more information or to register, contact the volunteer coordinator at 877-356-4514 or volunteers@hhuvns.org.
