JANESVILLE
SSM Health at Home is offering training sessions for hospice volunteers at its Janesville office, 3700 E. Racine St.
Sessions run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, as well as Nov. 7 and Dec. 8.
Volunteers support patients through direct contact or administrative help. Registration is encouraged for training sessions.
For more information or to register for training, contact the volunteer coordinator at 877-356-4514 or volunteers@hhuvns.org. Visit ssmhealthathomeWI.com for a full list of training sessions.
