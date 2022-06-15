DELAVAN

The Delavan Lake Improvement Association will hold its Spring Fling event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, at Waters Edge on Delavan Lake, 1220 S. Shore Drive.

Guest speakers will discuss current and upcoming projects including basin dredging, use of drones to monitor water quality and Water Safety Patrol.

Drinks, light snacks and a raffle will be offered.

