JANESVILLE—Splashin’ for Paw Print Park will raise funds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Riverside Park Splash Pad, 2200 Riverside Drive.

The event will have a lure course for dogs and Steve Dahlgrin of Dog Grin Photography will be taking action shots of pets, according to a city of Janesville news release.

