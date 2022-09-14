Splashin' for Paw Print Park event planned Sept. 24 in Riverside Park Gazette staff Sep 14, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE—Splashin’ for Paw Print Park will raise funds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Riverside Park Splash Pad, 2200 Riverside Drive.The event will have a lure course for dogs and Steve Dahlgrin of Dog Grin Photography will be taking action shots of pets, according to a city of Janesville news release.Resident can win door prizes and a raffle prize of a four-session training package. Raffle tickets cost $5 each.Pet owners must pay $5 for dog entry and should bring a towel as water activities will be available, according to the news release.For more information, visit fb.me/e/5rgVwdQhN. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Contractor abruptly ends Beloit's Bird scooter program Parker holds off Craig in all-time classic Janesville Craig placekicker Lilli Rick is nearly automatic Humes Road reconstruction gives way to stretch of new retail development Barry: A fond farewell Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022 Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022 Public record for Aug. 5, 2022 Court listings from July 25-31. 2022 Public record for Aug. 1, 2022