JANESVILLE
The Diversity Action Team of Rock County will hold a speed-friending event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave.
Participants can meet new friends or reunite with old acquaintances during the interactive activity. They also can share stories about the Diversity Action Team over the past 20 years.
Attendees should use Entrance 37. Refreshments will be available. For more information, call Katie Udell at 608-728-0602.
