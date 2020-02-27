JANESVILLE
The Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau will hold its Special Event Symposium from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St.
Participating businesses and organizations will receive guidelines on organizing large events or expanding existing events.
The symposium consists of 10 20-minute seminars on topics related to hosting public events including marketing, permitting and licensing, fundraising, volunteer recruitment, merchandise sales, ticketing, insurance, and strategic growth.
Presenters will be local and regional experts with experience in planning and executing successful events.
The event is free, but registration is required.
For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/special-event-symposium-tickets-95676104805 or visit the Special Event Symposium Facebook event page.