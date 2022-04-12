JANESVILLE

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is holding its annual Cutest Pet Contest and is now accepting photo submissions until April 30.

Residents can submit photos of their cute pets for $10 each. Contest winners will be featured in the humane society’s 2023 Cutest Pet Calendar.

Participants can also reserve a specific day on the calendar to feature their pet for an additional $10 donation.

Residents will vote on the cutest pet photo. Votes cost $1 each and are unlimited.

All proceeds will benefit the humane society.

To sign up and vote, visit petsgohome.org/events/cutest-pet-contest. For more information, email Ann Peterson at apeterson@petsgohome.org.

