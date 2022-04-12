Southern Wisconsin Humane Society accepting Cutest Pet Contest photo submissions until April 30 Gazette staff Apr 12, 2022 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is holding its annual Cutest Pet Contest and is now accepting photo submissions until April 30.Residents can submit photos of their cute pets for $10 each. Contest winners will be featured in the humane society’s 2023 Cutest Pet Calendar.Participants can also reserve a specific day on the calendar to feature their pet for an additional $10 donation.Residents will vote on the cutest pet photo. Votes cost $1 each and are unlimited.All proceeds will benefit the humane society.To sign up and vote, visit petsgohome.org/events/cutest-pet-contest. For more information, email Ann Peterson at apeterson@petsgohome.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development Janesville's Kohl's could be closed for weeks after inventory damaged in fire, mall manager says Brodhead man sentenced to 10 years in prison for repeated sexual assaults of minor Janesville Kohl's store still closed days after fire; court proceedings in case expected this week Janesville Sports Hall of Fame: Tom Bier officiated local sports events for 48 years Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022