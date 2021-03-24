JANESVILLE
The Children’s Museum of Rock County has installed a semi-permanent exhibit at the former Town and Country lot, 14 S. River St.
This outdoor exhibit includes models of the planets in the solar system. Patrons can walk though the exhibit and read informational placards posted around the exhibit.
The entire display was created and donated by member artists of the Janesville Art League with weatherproof versions of planets.
The exhibit will be on display until May 23.
For more information, visit kidsatplarc.com.