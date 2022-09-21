Six-week diabetes workshop offered in Delavan GAZETTE STAFF Sep 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DELAVAN--The Health Living with Diabietes workshop program will start Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Community Room at Woodview Park Apartments, 353 Tyrrell Court.Sponsored by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County, participants will learn strategies for managing diabetes, according to a resource center news release.Participants will learn about healthy eating, techniques to manage diabetes symptoms, exercise, appropriate use of medication and how to work with health care providers, according to the release.Workshops will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday from Oct. 4 through Nov. 8. Participants are encouraged to pay a $10 suggested donation, according to the news release.To register or ask questions, call Chetney Blaszczyk at 262-741-3309.For more information, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/376/aging-disability-resource-center. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Abandoned vehicle rule change would make it easier for city of Janesville to move homeless along Edison Middle School resource officer's gun accidentally fires; no one hurt Four-car crash shuts down Highway 14 near Evansville Death notices for Sept. 16, 2022 Death notices for Sept. 19, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022 Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022 Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022 Public record for Aug. 5, 2022