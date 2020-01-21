WHITEWATER
The city of Whitewater, UW-Whitewater students and local organizations will hold three volunteer cleanup days at Effigy Mounds Preserve, 288 Indian Mound Parkway.
Volunteers will help clear brush and fallen trees. Wood chips will also be spread along the preserve pathway. Tools and supplies will be provided by city staff.
Cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 21 and March 6, all Fridays. Volunteer shifts are three hours long from 9 a.m. to noon or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Residents interested in joining the cleanup effort should contact Parks and Recreation Director Eric Boettcher at 262-473-0122 or eboettcher@whitewater-wi.gov.
Registration is also available online at tinyurl.com/moundsworkday.