"Show and Tell" presentation planned Nov. 15 at Albany historical society museum GAZETTE STAFF Nov 4, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--Albany Wisconsin Historical Society will hold a “Show and Tell” presentation starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the historical society’s museum, 119 N. Water St.Guest speakers will share stories of items, photographs and other items of local and/or historical interest, according to a historical society news release.Participation is open to all residents, according to the news release.For questions, call or text 608-214-8289 or email jcopus1@frontier.com. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville driver to make initial court appearance in fatal East Memorial Drive crash Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Broadband internet -- at last -- coming to parts of rural Rock County Rock County won’t study moving 4-H Fairgrounds Whitewater council member, former legislative aide battle for 31st Assembly seat Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 31, 2022 Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022