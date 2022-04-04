Sheriff's office offers two spring Hunter Safety courses at Edgerton Conservation Club Gazette staff Apr 4, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDGERTONThe Rock County Sheriff’s Office will hold two spring Hunter Safety Education courses at the Edgerton Conservation Club, 900 Stoughton Road.Classes are required for anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, to legally hunt in Wisconsin. Participants should be at least 12-years-old.The first course will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 23 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24 at the conservation club. Mandatory registration is at 6 a.m. April 4.The second course will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15. Mandatory registration will be at 6 p.m. on April 25.Courses cost $10 per student and are limited to 30 students per class. Parents or legal guardians must attend mandatory registrations with underage students.To enroll, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/departments/sheriff-s-office/recreational-patrol/hunter-education.For more information, email Deputy Trevor Lund at trevor.lund@co.rock.wi.us. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Three minors arrested for arson after fire at Janesville Kohl’s Janesville man arrested on suspected fourth OWI charge Sunday night in Janesville Death notices for March 29, 2022 Local Freedom Fest canceled for 2022, likely beyond Death notices for March 31, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 14-20, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 7-13, 2022