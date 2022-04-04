EDGERTON

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will hold two spring Hunter Safety Education courses at the Edgerton Conservation Club, 900 Stoughton Road.

Classes are required for anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, to legally hunt in Wisconsin. Participants should be at least 12-years-old.

The first course will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 23 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24 at the conservation club. Mandatory registration is at 6 a.m. April 4.

The second course will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15. Mandatory registration will be at 6 p.m. on April 25.

Courses cost $10 per student and are limited to 30 students per class. Parents or legal guardians must attend mandatory registrations with underage students.

To enroll, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/departments/sheriff-s-office/recreational-patrol/hunter-education.

For more information, email Deputy Trevor Lund at trevor.lund@co.rock.wi.us.

