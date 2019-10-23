JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will hold a Gutter Busters bowling event from noon until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at RiversEdge Bowl, 215 S. River St.

Offered by the Cops and Kids Foundation, Gutter Busters is a community program meant to foster good relationships between law enforcement officers and children to steer kids away from crime.

The event includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, an event T-shirt and a meal. Only 20 spots are available for children ages 6 and older.

To participate, parents or guardians can register their kids at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-gutter-busters.

For more information, email Deputy Chris Krahn at christopher.krahn@co.rock.wi.us.