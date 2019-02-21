EDGERTON

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Edgerton Conservation Club will offer two spring hunter safety classes at the conservation club, 1006 Stoughton Road.

Students must be or turn 12 years old shortly after completing the course. Parents or guardians must attend registration and provide their signatures for participation.

Classes are limited to 30 students and cost $10 per student.

Registration for the first class starts at 6 p.m. Monday, April 1, at the club. The class runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14.

Registration for the second class begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the club, with the class running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28.

Enroll online at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-hunter-education. For more information, call Deputy Chris Krahn at 608-757-7932.