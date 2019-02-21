EDGERTON

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Edgerton Conservation Club will offer two spring hunter safety classes at the conservation club, 1006 Stoughton Road.

Students must be or turn 12 years old shortly after completing the course. Parents or guardians must attend registration and provide their signatures for participation.

Classes are limited to 30 students and cost $10 per student.

Registration for the first class starts at 6 p.m. Monday, April 1, at the club. The class runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14.

Registration for the second class begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the club, with the class running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28.

Enroll online at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-hunter-education. For more information, call Deputy Chris Krahn at 608-757-7932.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse