ELKHORN
The annual Nick Van Dyke Memorial Shamrock Shuffle kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Lauderdale Landing, W5625 Westshore Drive.
This charity walk/run honors Van Dyke, a local 28-year-old who died in a work-related accident. Participants can choose from a 2-, 3- or 5-mile course that follows Westshore Drive along the lake. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Cost is $15 before Sunday, March 3, and $20 after.
Proceeds fund two Elkhorn Area High School senior scholarships and support the “Spread the Love” effort to help area organizations and local families in need. To register or for more information, visit nvdshamrockshuffle.com.
