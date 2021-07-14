JANESVILLE
Senior farmers market vouchers are still available from the Rock County Council on Aging for qualified Rock County households, according to a Council on Aging news release.
Vouchers are offered to eligible seniors to purchase $25 worth of fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from participating farmers markets and roadside stands.
Eligible seniors must be Rock County residents, 60 and older or 55 and older for Native Americans, and must have a monthly income less than $1,986 for a one-person household or $2,686 for a two-person household.
To apply, call 608-757-5428 and leave a voicemail. Vouchers will be mailed to recipients.