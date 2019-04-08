JANESVILLE

The Easter Bunny will stop for breakfast at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in the Janesville Senior Center's Riverview Room, 69 S. Water St.

Children can eat a pancake breakfast with the bunny and participate in an outdoor egg hunt, sponsored by the Janesville Recreation Division.

Tickets cost $4 per person, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration is required by 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, or until 150 spots are filled. To register, visit apm.activecommunities.com/janesvilleleisure/Activity_Search.

For more information, call the recreation division at 608-755-3030.