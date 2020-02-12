JANESVILLE
Scholarships are available for an all-expenses paid student trip this summer to Washington, D.C., with the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville.
Students will travel from July 20 to 24 to various national sites, including the Kennedy Center, Arlington National Cemetery, the Library of Congress, the United States Holocaust Museum and other excursions. Travelers will participate in a workshop at the U.S. Capitol and have a photo opportunity in front of the White House.
Club staff and Janesville School District volunteers will chaperone the trip.
Only 40 scholarships will be available for Janesville middle school students. Applicants must be active Boys & Girls Club members and have completed six weeks of Career Launch sessions, a program which guides youths on career paths and prepares them for the job market.
Applications must be submitted by 6 p.m. Friday, March 13. Participating students, including five male and five female alternates, will be notified by April 15.
Scholarships are funded by a grant from Herb Kohl Philanthropies.
For more information or an application, visit bgcjanesville.org/events/washington-dc-trip.