The Walworth County ARC is offering three scholarships to Walworth County residents.
The first scholarship will be awarded to a graduating high school student entering the special education field. The second will be presented to an adult furthering his or her education in special education. The final scholarship will be awarded to a person with special needs to continue their education.
Each scholarship is worth $1,000 and only available to residents of Walworth County.
Applications are available at any Walworth County high school, by calling Janet Kelly at 262-725-6404 or by mailing a request to Walworth County ARC at P.O. Box 563, Elkhorn WI, 53121.
Submissions are due April 25.
The Walworth County ARC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting programs and the general welfare of developmentally disabled individuals.