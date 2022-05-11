EDGERTON

The Edgerton Hospital Foundation will host a “Scentsation” Garden Party from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 24, in the Edgerton Hospital Healing Garden, 11101 N. Sherman Road.

“Scentsation” will offer food, wine and brew tastings in addition to a string quartet, raffles, silent auction, garden tours and a wine pull.

Tickets cost $30 for food tasting and one glass of wine or brew or $50 for all food and drink tastings.

Funds raised at the garden party will support the hospital’s Ear, Nose and Throat clinic.

For tickets or more information, visit edgertonhospital.com/foundation/fundraising-events.

