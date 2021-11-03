Sorry, an error occurred.
EDGERTON
Executive chef Joshua Ciafullo will lead the “Sauces and Spices” cooking class at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, 11101 N. Sherman Road.
Participants will learn how to make healthy meals and prepare their own sauces and spices.
The class costs $7 per person and registration is required.
To reserve a spot or for more information, call 608-884-1489 or visit edgertonhospital.com/events.
