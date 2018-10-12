EDGERTON
Sara’s Health and Fitness will host a celebration from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at its facility, 121 N. Henry St.
Sara's will celebrate its 10th anniversary, and Edgerton Wellness will mark its grand opening. Attendees can enjoy chair massages, reiki, food and kids activities. Guest speakers and self-guided tours also are on tap, and group fitness information will be provided.
For more information, visit SarasHealthFitness.com.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse