JANESVILLE
The Janesville Noon Lions Club is organizing calls from Santa Claus from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, for boys and girls living in Janesville, according to a city news release.
Residents must complete an application form to receive a free phone call. One form should be filled out for each child, according to the release.
Forms must be submitted to the city's Recreation Division office by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
Applications are available on the city website at janesvillewi.gov/home.
For more information, call the Recreation Division at 608-755-3030.