JANESVILLE
Santa Claus will reach out to Janesville children from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11.
Children younger than 10 may receive a phone call from Santa as part of a city program co-sponsored by Janesville Noon Lions Club.
Application forms are available online at ci.janesville.wi.us in the "City News" section. Participants must fill out applications for each child and return them to the Janesville Recreation Division office, 18 N. Jackson St.
The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11.
For more information, call the recreation division at 608-755-3030.
