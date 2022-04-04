JANESVILLE

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will hold its annual flower sale on May 4 through 6 in the former Joanne Fabric Store at the Creston Park Mall, 1335 Creston Park Drive.

Inventory includes a variety of annuals, geraniums, potted plants and hanging baskets. Proceeds will help fund Salvation Army programs.

Sale hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 4 and 5 and from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 6.

Order forms are available by calling 608-754-7506 or email wes.sandy@sbcglobal.net.

Pre-paid orders must be sent by April 22.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you