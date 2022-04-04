Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary accepting orders for annual flower sale set for May 4 through 6 Gazette staff Apr 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will hold its annual flower sale on May 4 through 6 in the former Joanne Fabric Store at the Creston Park Mall, 1335 Creston Park Drive.Inventory includes a variety of annuals, geraniums, potted plants and hanging baskets. Proceeds will help fund Salvation Army programs.Sale hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 4 and 5 and from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 6.Order forms are available by calling 608-754-7506 or email wes.sandy@sbcglobal.net.Pre-paid orders must be sent by April 22. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Three minors arrested for arson after fire at Janesville Kohl’s Janesville man arrested on suspected fourth OWI charge Sunday night in Janesville Death notices for March 29, 2022 Local Freedom Fest canceled for 2022, likely beyond Death notices for March 31, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 14-20, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 7-13, 2022