JANESVILLE

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary of Rock County will hold its 25th annual fabric and craft sale Wednesday through Saturday, March 27-30, at the former Joann Fabrics and Crafts store, 1335 Creston Park Drive.

Sale times are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Cash and checks will be accepted; credit cards will not be.

The event will offer a large selection of fabrics, yarns, patterns, thread, lace, buttons, knitting needles, sewing machines and notions, batting, upholstery pieces, scrapbook and craft supplies, wicker baskets and seasonal decorations.

Donations are being accepted at the sale site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays until Wednesday, March 20.

To be added to the auxiliary's contact list, email sawa.fabricsale@gmail.com.

