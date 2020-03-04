JANESVILLE
The Others Luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Glen Erin Golf Club, 1417 W. Airport Road.
Hosted by the Salvation Army of Rock County, this event showcases the organization’s community work in Janesville and Beloit such as the food pantry, the community lunch, Pathway of Hope and the transitional living program.
Former NFL player Ray McElroy will be the guest speaker and will share his life story. The event will also feature music and a catered lunch.
Admission costs $40 per person. Reservations will be accepted through April 8.
To reserve a spot, contact Patrice Gabower at 608-757-8300 or at Patrice.gabower@usc.salvationarmy.org.