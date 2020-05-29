JANESVILLE
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is holding its annual Craft and Fabric Sale from June 10 to 13 at the former JoAnn Fabrics building at 1335 Creston Park Drive.
The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Items for sale include various fabrics, notions, yarn and sewing machines. Finished and unfinished projects will also be featured at the sale.
Patrons are asked to wear masks and will be allowed in the building according to state recommendations.
All purchases must be cash or check. The organization will not accept further donations at this time.
Proceeds from the sale will be used for food and other Salvation Army programs.