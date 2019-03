ELKHORN

The Run United 5K Run/Walk will kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St.

The fundraiser includes a 5K run/walk and a one-mile fun run. Check-in starts at 7 a.m.

Registration costs $25 for adults in advance or $30 the day of the race. Children’s pre-registration costs $5 for kids younger than 14, $10 for kids in advance and $15 the day of the race.

Proceeds benefit United Way of Walworth County, which helps support more than 40 nonprofit organizations.

To register or for more information, visit uw-wc.org/event/10th-annual-run-united.