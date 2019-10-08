The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County has these volunteer positions available in October at various agencies and nonprofits:

Autumn Lake Healthcare has various positions available. Call Laura Johnson at 608-365-9526.

The VIP Grill at Beloit Memorial Hospital has multiple positions available. Call Sarah Olson at 608-364-5162.

Meals on Wheels needs drivers to deliver meals to shut-in seniors. Call Ellen at 608-362-3683.

The Gathering Place in Milton has positions available in senior dining and packaging meals for delivery. Call Sue Eckert at 608-868-3500.

Intergenerational Programs has various positions available. Contact Laura at 608-362-9593 or laura@rsvp-rock.org.

Retired & Senior Volunteer Program’s SVS Program needs drivers to take clients to and from errands. Contact Patty at 608-362-9593 or phansberry@rsvp-rock.org.

Cedar Crest has positions available for bingo, pet visits and outings. Contact Linda Lyke at 608-373-6327 or llyke@cedarcrestlife.com.

Caritas has positions available in food distribution from 9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Call Max at 608-362-4403.

Green Knolls in Beloit has various positions available. Call Steve Feigenbaum at 608-365-2554.

For more information or unlisted opportunities, call 608-362-9593 or 608-756-4281.