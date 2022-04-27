RSVP to benefit from Mac's Pizza Shack fundraiser on May 5 Gazette staff Apr 27, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEMac’ Pizza Shack will hold a fundraiser for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5.Volunteers will bus tables and accept tips to support RSVP during that time. A portions of sale will also be donated to the organization to help fund programs and services.For more information, call the RSVP office at 608-362-9693 or email pcarper@rsvp-rock.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man arrested after allegedly stabbing another in the head during road rage incident Police: Suspect in custody after reported gun homicide at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville Milton School District to reduce staffing levels as enrollment takes sharpest decrease in three years Death notices for April 22, 2022 City of Janesville to require residents remove, replace iron water pipes Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for April 18-24, 2022 Public record for April 25, 2022 Court listings for April 11-17, 2022 Public record for April 18, 2022 Court listings for April 4-10, 2022 Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022