JANESVILLE

Mac’ Pizza Shack will hold a fundraiser for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

Volunteers will bus tables and accept tips to support RSVP during that time. A portions of sale will also be donated to the organization to help fund programs and services.

For more information, call the RSVP office at 608-362-9693 or email pcarper@rsvp-rock.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you