The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County has these volunteer positions available in May at various agencies and nonprofits:

Caritas has various positions available. Call Paula at 608-362-4403.

Meals on Wheels needs drivers. Call Ellen at 608-362-3683.

The Rock County Historical Society in Janesville has positions in processing collection donations, helping guests research family histories and as guides. Call Kathy at 608-756-4509, ext. 313.

Fair Oaks Rehab & Health Care Center in South Beloit, Illinois, has various positions available. Call Hannah at 815-389-3911.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville has positions in the gift shop, assisting nursing staff, in clerical support, as escorts and making deliveries for patients. Call Deborah Thielan at 608-373-8015.

The Gathering Place in Milton needs volunteers in the dining center. Call Pam at 608-868-3471.

Intergenerational Programs has multiple positions available. Contact Laura at 608-362-9593 or laura@rsvp-rock.org.

RSVP’s SVS Program needs drivers to transport clients on errands or to appointments. Contact Patty at 608-362-9593 or phansberry@rsvp-rock.org.

Cedar Crest has positions available helping with bingo, wheelchair walks, patient visits and nail care. Contact Linda Lyke at 608-373-6327 or llyke@cedar crestlife.com.

For more information or unlisted opportunities, call 608-362-9593 or 608-756-4281.