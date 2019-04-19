The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County has these volunteer positions available in May at various agencies and nonprofits:

  • Caritas has various positions available. Call Paula at 608-362-4403.
  • Meals on Wheels needs drivers. Call Ellen at 608-362-3683.
  • The Rock County Historical Society in Janesville has positions in processing collection donations, helping guests research family histories and as guides. Call Kathy at 608-756-4509, ext. 313.
  • Fair Oaks Rehab & Health Care Center in South Beloit, Illinois, has various positions available. Call Hannah at 815-389-3911.
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville has positions in the gift shop, assisting nursing staff, in clerical support, as escorts and making deliveries for patients. Call Deborah Thielan at 608-373-8015.
  • The Gathering Place in Milton needs volunteers in the dining center. Call Pam at 608-868-3471.
  • Intergenerational Programs has multiple positions available. Contact Laura at 608-362-9593 or laura@rsvp-rock.org.
  • RSVP’s SVS Program needs drivers to transport clients on errands or to appointments. Contact Patty at 608-362-9593 or phansberry@rsvp-rock.org.
  • Cedar Crest has positions available helping with bingo, wheelchair walks, patient visits and nail care. Contact Linda Lyke at 608-373-6327 or llyke@cedar crestlife.com.

For more information or unlisted opportunities, call 608-362-9593 or 608-756-4281.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.