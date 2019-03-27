The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County has these volunteer positions available at various agencies and nonprofits:

Caritas in Beloit has various positions available. Call Paul at 608-362-4403.

Meals on Wheels has delivery driver positions available. Call Ellen at 608-362-3683.

The Rock County Historical Society in Janesville needs people as guides, helpers for guests researching family histories and helpers for processing donation collections. Call Kathy at 608-756-4509, ext. 313.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville has positions in the gift shop, assisting nurses, escorting patients, clerical support and patient deliveries. Call Deborah Thielan at 608-373-8015.

Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in South Beloit, Illinois, has multiple positions available. Call Hannah at 815-389-3911.

The Gathering Place in Milton has positions available in the dining center. Call Mary at 608-868-3500.

Intergenerational Programs has various positions available. Contact Laura at 608-362-9593 or laura@rsvp-rock.org.

Retired & Senior Volunteer Program SVS Program has positions as drivers. Contact Patty at 608-362-9593 or phansberry@rsvp-rock.org.

The American Red Cross has positions available. Call Marie at 331-302-8966 or visit www.redcross.org/volunteer.

Clinton Public Library has multiple positions available. Contact Mary Bieber at 608-676-5176 or Bieber.mary@als.lib.wi.us.

Hackett School in Beloit needs volunteers to help guide people through the food pantry and unload, sort and stock shelves. Call Megan Hauri or Leanne Rebout at 608-361-2428 or 608-361-2400.

Cedar Crest in Janesville needs volunteers to do wheelchair walks, bingo, one-on-one visits and nail care. Contact Linda Lyke at 608-373-6327 or llyke@cedarcrestlife.com.

For more information or unlisted opportunities, call 608-362-9593 or 608-756-4281.