The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County announced volunteer positions available at various agencies and nonprofit organizations.
- Caritas has multiple positions available. Call 608-362-4403.
- Rock County Historical Society has positions available to collect donations, help guests research family histories and guide visitors. Call Kathy at 608-756-4509, ext. 313.
- St. Mary’s Hospital has positions available in the gift shop, escorts, clerical support helping nursing staff and deliveries to patients. Call Deborah Thielan at 608-373-8015.
- Seniors Volunteering for Seniors has a respite relief opportunity for a man in Beloit and needs drivers for seniors. Call Patty Hansberry at 608-362-9593.
- Fair Oaks Rehab & Health Care Center, South Beloit, Illinois, has various positions available. Call Lindsey at 815-389-3911.
- The Gathering Place, Milton, has positions available in the dinner center. Call Mary at 608-868-3500.
- Family Promise of Beloit has positions available helping with meals, clerical and receptionist work. Call Ryan Bell at 779-770-8919.
- Oak Park Place has multiple positions available. Call Laura at 608-362-9593.
- Meals on Wheels, Beloit, has driving positions available. Call Ellen at 608-362-3683.
- The American Red Cross has various positions available. Call Marie at 331-302-8966 or visit redcross.org/volunteer.
- The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County has positions available in the intergenerational program. Call Laura at 608-362-9593 or email laura@rsvp-rock.org.
For more information or unlisted volunteer opportunities, call 608-362-9593 or 608-756-4281.
