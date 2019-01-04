The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County released this list of volunteer positions available at various agencies and nonprofit organizations:

  • Caritas, Beloit, has various positions available. Call Paula at 608-362-4403.
  • Rock County Historical Society, Janesville, has positions available with helping guests research family histories, serve as visitor guides and process donation collections. Call Kathy at 608-756-4509, ext. 313.
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville has positions available in the gift shop, clerical support, patient deliveries, helping nursing staff and as escorts. Call Deborah Thielan at 608-373-8015.
  • Fair Oaks Rehab & Health Care Center, South Beloit, Illinois, has multiple positions available. Call Lindsey at 815-389-3911.
  • The Gathering Place, Milton, has positions available in the dining center. Call Mary at 608-868-3500.
  • Meals on Wheels, Beloit, has driving positions available. Call Ellen at 608-362-3683.
  • The American Red Cross has multiple positions available. Call Marie at 331-302-8966 or visit redcross.org/volunteer.
  • Clinton Public Library has positions available. Call Mary Bieber at 608-676-5176 or email bieber.mary@als.lib.w.us.
  • Hackett School Food Pantry, Beloit, has positions available with assisting patrons and unloading, sorting and stocking items. Call Megan Hauri or Leanne Rebout at 608-361-2428 or 608-361-2400.
  • Grinnell Hall, Beloit, has positions available helping with taxes. Call 608-364-2875.
  • The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County has positions available for intergenerational programs. Call Laura at 608-362-9593 or email laura@rsvp-rock.org.
  • Beloit Public Library has positions available for the Good TAXES Program. Visit goodwillni.org/good-taxes.

For more information or unlisted opportunities, call 608-362-9593 or 608-756-4281.

