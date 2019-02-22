The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County announces this list of volunteer positions available at various agencies and nonprofit organizations:
- Caritas has various positions available. Call Paula at 608-362-4403.
- The Rock County Historical Society needs volunteers for processing donations, helping guests research family histories and guiding visitors. Call Kathy at 608-756-4509, ext. 313.
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville has positions in the gift shop, assisting nursing staff, in clerical support, as escorts and making deliveries for patients. Call Deborah Thielan at 608-373-8015.
- Fair Oaks Rehab & Health Care Center has various positions available. Call Hannah at 815-389-3911.
- The Gathering Place in Milton has positions available in the dining center. Call Mary at 608-868-3500.
- Meals on Wheels of Beloit has driving positions available. Call Ellen at 608-362-3683.
- Intergenerational Programs has multiple positions available. Contact Laura at 608-362-9593 or laura@rsvp-rock.org.
- RSVP’s SVS Program needs drivers to transport clients on errands or to appointments. Contact Patty at 608-362-9593 or phansberry@rsvp-rock.org.
- The American Red Cross has various positions available. Call Marie at 331-302-8966 or visit redcross.org/volunteer.
- The Clinton Public Library has multiple positions available. Contact Mary Bieber at 608-676-5176 or bieber.mary@als.lib.wi.us.
- Hackett School Food Pantry needs volunteers to escort patrons and unload, sort and stock shelves. Call Megan Hauri or Leanne Rebout at 608-361-2428 or 608-361-2400.
- Cedar Crest has positions available helping with bingo, wheelchair walks, patient visits and nail care. Contact Linda Lyke at 608-373-63270 or llyke@cedarcrestlife.com.
For more information or unlisted opportunities, call 608-362-9593 or 608-756-4281.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse