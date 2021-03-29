JANESVILLE
The Janesville Noon Lions Club Rose & Carnation Sale is accepting orders through April 13, according to a club news release.
Residents can buy flowers for pickup or delivery in support of the club’s community service efforts and projects, according to the release.
A bunch of 25 carnations or a dozen roses costs $19 each. Bulk discounts are available at $55 for three dozen roses or 75 carnations.
Buyers can pick up flowers in person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 16 and 17 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18 at the Traxler Park warming house. Pickup is also available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 17 at Finley Buick GMC, 2700 Milwaukee Road, Beloit.
Free delivery is offered for most homes and businesses in Rock County. Deliveries to businesses will occur April 16, and residential deliveries will take place April 17.
Phone numbers will be required for contactless delivery, according to the release.
To place an order, contact any Lions Club member, call the Rose & Carnation Sale hotline at 608-752-0085 or visit lionsrosesale.com.