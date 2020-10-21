JANESVILLE
The Reopen Rock Task Force is asking residents to submit photos of themselves wearing masks for its #RockTheMask billboard campaign.
Submitted photos will be posted on regional billboards to promote mask-wearing and reducing the spread of COVID-19. Billboard photos will be rotated regularly.
Residents can submit photos on the Reopen Rock website. Only pictures appropriate for the campaign will be considered for billboards.
All submitted photos will become property of Reopen Rock and might be used in similar campaigns.
For more information or to submit a picture, visit reopenrock.com.