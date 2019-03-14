BELOIT

Local physical therapists are invited to a Rock Steady Boxing information program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Big Hill Park Center, 1201 Big Hill Court.

Participants will learn how the boxing program benefits clients with Parkinson’s disease by improving their balance, walking ability, posture and mental strength.

The program is free and presented by SOL Fitness Rock Steady Boxing and the Beloit Parks and Recreation Department.

To reserve a spot, contact Connie Udell at 608-302-7088 or Paula Schutt at 608-751-3327 or schuttp@beloitwi.gov.