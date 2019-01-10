JANESVILLE
Introductory classes on woodcarving will be held Feb. 5, 19 and March 5, all Tuesdays, at Trinity Episcopal Church's Ortmayer Hall, 419 E. Court St.
Classes run from 6 to 8 p.m. and are limited to eight students each. Attendance costs $20 for all three classes.
The registration fee includes a membership to Rock River Valley Carvers of Wisconsin Inc., a club patch, materials for classes, monthly newsletters and a list of possible tool vendors.
To register or for more information, call instructor Ernie Tucker at 608-752-5660 or club president Tom Kautz at 608-868-4522.
