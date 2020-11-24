JANESVILLE
Rock Energy Cooperative is accepting applications for its 2021 scholarship program, according to the cooperative’s website.
Graduating high school seniors can apply for a $1,000 scholarship to apply to school fees. Applicants must be enrolled at an accredited school, and their parents or guardians must be active members of Rock Energy Cooperative.
Students must supply a copy of their high school transcript and ACT/SAT test results with their completed applications.
Applications must be submitted by Jan. 10.
For questions, contact Rock Energy communication manager Jonas Berberich at 866-752-4550 or jonasb@rock.coop.
To submit a scholarship application, visit rock.coop/content/2021-rock-energy-cooperative-scholarship-application.