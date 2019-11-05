Rock Energy Cooperative is accepting applications for its $500 scholarships.

Graduating high school seniors planning to continue their education at an accredited school are eligible to apply. Students must also have a parent or guardian who are members of Rock Energy and receive electricity or natural gas from the co-op.

Scholarship winners will be selected by an independent scholarship committee. Judges will pick applicants based on their leadership abilities, financial need, class ranking and general merit.

Applications are due by Jan. 10, 2020, and are available online at www.rock.coop.

For questions, contact communications director Barbara Uebelacker at 866-752-4550 or barbu@rock.coop.