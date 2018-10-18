ROCK COUNTY
Online applications are available for the Rock Energy scholarship.
Graduating high school seniors whose parents or guardians are members of Rock Energy are eligible to apply. Qualified students must also intend to further their educations after graduation.
The co-op’s independent scholarship committee will evaluate students based on their class ranking, financial need, leadership skills, cooperation and general merit. Each selected applicant will receive a $500 scholarship.
Applications must be submitted by Jan. 9 and are available online at rock.coop under the "Community & Youth" tab.
For more information, contact Barbara Uebelacker at 866-752-4550 or barbu@rock.coop.
