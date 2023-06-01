Rock County Veterans Service offices closed June 4-9 GAZETTE STAFF Jun 1, 2023 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rock County Veterans Service Offices in Janesville and Beloit will be closed June 4 – 9 for a National Conference, according to the press release.The offices will reopen on Monday June 12. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Public record for June 1, 2023 Daluge family, of Janesville, hosting annual Rock County Dairy Breakfast Davis is new local reporter Public record for May 31, 2023 SSM Health, Janesville Farmers Market partner on SNAP program Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW