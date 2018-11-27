JANESVILLE
The Rock County Job Center will sponsor a job fair and hiring event from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the job center, 1900 Center Ave.
About 54 employers have registered and will offer more than 1,000 jobs during the event.
Job hunters should bring completed online applications and resumes. Participants are encouraged to research employers before the event and to dress appropriately.
For more information, call the Rock County Job Center Resource Room at 608-741-3578 or visit JobCenterofWisconsin.com/Events.
